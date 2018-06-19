BELMONT — Robert Leroux Council 10934 of the Knights of Columbus will serve a ham and bean supper at St. Joseph Church in Belmont, Saturday, July 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dinner will feature home-made beans, ham, cole slaw, rolls, cucumbers, tomatoes, dessert, and beverages. The cost is $8 per person, $6 for children under 10, and $30 for a family of four or more. Advanced tickets are not required.
St. Joseph is located at 96 Main St. in Belmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.