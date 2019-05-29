HOLDERNESS — Ellacoya Chapter #43, Order of the Eastern Star, invites the community to the second Saturday Night Supper of the 2019 season on June 1.
The supper is held in the dining room of the Squam Valley Masonic Association, located on Route 3/Route 25 at the Center Harbor and Holderness town line. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under, and sales begin at 4:15 p.m. Supper will be from 5-7 p.m., or when all food has been served. The buffet will include baked beans, ham, meatballs, pea soup, casseroles, salads and homemade pies.
The suppers are held to benefit local and national charitable organizations. This year the events will benefit Interlakes Community Caregivers.
