CENTER HARBOR — The Ellacoya Chapter of the Eastern Star will hold their ham and bean supper Saturday, Aug. 3. Served in the dining room at the Squam Valley Masonic Building located on Route 25 or Route 3 at the Holderness and Center Harbor town line, ticket sales begin at 4:15 p.m. A selection of homemade beans, ham, meatballs, casseroles, salads, breads, and pies will be served. Tickets are $10 adults, and $3 for children under 12. Buffet service begins at 5 p.m. and continues to 6:30 p.m. or until the food is gone.
Suppers are held the first Saturday May-October and proceeds benefit charities. Interlakes Community Caregivers was chosen this year. Serving Meredith, Center Harbor, Moultonborough and Sandwich, volunteers provide services to support residents and helps them remain living independently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.