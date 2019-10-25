LACONIA — Volunteers are still needed for a kids' halloween party at Leavitt Park Clubhouse, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m. There will be costume contests for three age groups, face painting, cookie decorating, and games with prizes.
For more information, call 603-998-1418. Leavitt Park is at 334 Elm St. in Lakeport.
