MEREDITH — Meredith Public Library is offering a variety of Halloween activities for patrons and visitors of all ages this October.
Halloween story times, for the young and young at heart, are on Friday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. in the function room. Costumers are encouraged for children and adults alike, and there will be Halloween crafts. No sign-up is necessary, coffee will be served, and participants are invited to bring a treat to share if they wish.
The Annual Pumpkin Carving Party is back this year on Friday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Pumpkins, carving tools, and assistance for small hands will be provided, along with snacks, cider, and spooky soundtrack. Pumpkins are limited, so sign-ups are requested in advance by stopping by the children’s room, or calling the library at 603-279-4303.
Patrons ages eight to 18 are invited to the function room Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 3:30 p.m. for the Teen/Tween Halloween Party. The party includes an afternoon of games, trivia, snacks, and music.
Other youth events this month are Graphic Novel of the Month Club on Tuesday, Oct. 16, Manga Club on Oct. 24, and Movie Night on Oct. 23 when the group will be watching 'Hotel Transylvania 3.'
On Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 31, the first 50 trick-or-treaters to visit the front desk of the library will get a Halloween Safety Bag full of goodies like glow sticks, reflective bracelets, and sweet treats.
For more information, call 603-279-4303, or visit www.Meredithlibrary.org.
