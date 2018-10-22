GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um Program on Monday, Oct. 29.
The group will meet at the Gilford Community Church fellowship hall at noon for an afternoon of Halloween-themed bingo. Participants are asked to bring an appetizer to share with the group, and coffee, tea, water, and a “killer punch” will be provided, as well as prizes.
Participants are asked to make reservations by Thursday, Oct. 25, at 603-527-4722.
