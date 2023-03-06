NORTHFIELD — Hall Memorial Library launches its Homebound Delivery service, designed to make accessing your favorite library materials more convenient than ever before.

Through the Homebound Delivery service, patrons who are temporarily or permanently unable to leave their homes can still enjoy all of the great books, movies, and more available through Hall Memorial Library. Simply sign up by calling the library or visiting the website to fill out a sign-up form, and a member of the team will be in touch to set up your first delivery.

