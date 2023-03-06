NORTHFIELD — Hall Memorial Library launches its Homebound Delivery service, designed to make accessing your favorite library materials more convenient than ever before.
Through the Homebound Delivery service, patrons who are temporarily or permanently unable to leave their homes can still enjoy all of the great books, movies, and more available through Hall Memorial Library. Simply sign up by calling the library or visiting the website to fill out a sign-up form, and a member of the team will be in touch to set up your first delivery.
With Homebound Delivery, you'll have access to all library materials, which will be delivered right to your doorstep. Plus, friendly staff members are happy to work with you to select the items that you're most excited to receive.
"We're thrilled to be able to offer our Homebound Delivery service to our patrons," said Hall Memorial Library director Brittany Shanahan. "We know that many people are unable to visit the library in person, but that doesn't mean they should miss out on the great resources we have available. With Homebound Delivery, we're making it easy for everyone to access our materials, no matter where they are."
Hall Memorial Library is located at 18 Park St.
To learn more about Homebound Delivery and sign up for the service, visit hallmemoriallibrary.org or call 603-286-8971.
