NORTHFIELD — Hall Memorial Library, 18 Park St., invites Northfield and Tilton residents to an evening meet and greet Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with selectmen, board members, law enforcement officials and town administrators from both towns, fostering stronger connections.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.