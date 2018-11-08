LACONIA — 4-H in Belknap County brought a Maker’s Club to the students at Woodland Heights Elementary School as part of their after school program. Karen Deighan, 4-H program manager from Belknap County will lead the group in monthly after school meetings. The 4-H Maker Program is designed to introduce students in kindergarten through fifth grade to STEM in a fun and creative way. The program also aims to expand opportunities for students to participate in hands-on, project‐based STEM learning opportunities.
Project EXTRA is an after school program at Woodland Heights, providing enriching opportunities in a safe, supportive environment. The school staff believe that every child deserves the opportunity to access academic enrichment and quality after school programs.
At their first Maker’s Club meeting, students were challenged to build the tallest tower they could to support a large marshmallow at the top. The towers were made of spaghetti and mini marshmallows. Students worked together to design and build their towers.
To learn more about opportunities in 4-H, contact 4-H Program Manager Karen Deighan at 603-527-5475, or email Karen.deighan@unh.edu.
