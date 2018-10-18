LACONIA — For the past few Saturdays, a group of kids and adults met at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center with herbalist Melissa Morrison and educator Andie Hession. The 4-H group learned to recognize herbs, forage for herbs, and built and painted herb planter boxes. They also used their freshly picked herbs to make tea. There are two sessions left in this series and there is still room for more participants, on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27.
The Herbal Wellness Program is led by Melissa Morrison, M.H., RMT; Andie Hession and Sarah Dunham-Miliotis. Morrison is the clinical master herbalist and vitalist nutritionist of Dragonfly Botanicals Wisdom Center in Belmont. She has taught alternative and herbal medicine, and is committed to teaching people how to use food, diet, and plants for health & healing. Hession is the environmental education for Prescott Farm, and her interests lie in the connection between food, the environment and health. Dunham-Miliotis, the education programs director at Prescott Farm, is interested in using wild plants for food, medicine and dye, fiber arts, cooking, and archaeology.
4-H and Prescott Farm will continue their partnership with the formation of a 4-H Bee Club. The group is currently seeking a volunteer leader. This person doesn’t need to be a bee expert, but somebody who wants to learn more and who would be willing to help the 4-H students through the process of starting the club. This experience includes support in building hives and raising honey bees.
To learn more about 4-H, to sign up for the Herbal Wellness Program, or to volunteer for the Bee Program, contact 4-H Program Manager Karen Deighan at 603-527-5475 or email Karen.deighan@unh.edu.
