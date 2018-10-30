LACONIA — The Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is partnering with the 4H club to form a new 4-H Beekeeping Club. The club will provide a hands-on opportunity for youths to learn about and raise honey bees.
All interested youths age 8 and older, and adult volunteers, are invited to the Prescott Farm on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. to begin preparing space for the hives. The work session will be followed by an informational meeting at noon.
Prescott Farm’s executive director, Jude Hamel, is a beekeeper, and is looking forward to seeing Prescott Farm support a 4-H Beekeeping Club.
Volunteers on Saturday should come dressed for the weather, and wear gloves. The noon meeting will be a short presentation by a local beekeeper. After the presentation, there will be a chance for youths and adults to ask questions.
4-H is seeking an adult volunteer to serve as the leader of the 4-H Beekeeping Club. Training and education on bees will be provided at no charge.
Prescott Farm is located at 928 White Oaks Road. To learn more about 4-H, or to register for the Nov. 3 program, contact 4-H Program Manager Karen Deighan at 603-527-5475, or email Karen.deighan@unh.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.