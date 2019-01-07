GILFORD — The Gilford Community Church will host its next Guys' Night Out on Thursday, Jan. 17, in the fellowship hall at 19 Potter Hill Road. The event will start with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meal catered by Ellie Murphy.
The program will feature Josh Brooks PT, MPT, and the evening discussion will focus on the effect of physical therapy on quality of life. The evening is open to all men in the Lakes Region.
For reservations, call 603-524-6057. The cost for the evening is $12. For more information, visit www.granitestatept.com
