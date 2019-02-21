GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort will hold its third Grom Jam this winter on Saturday, Feb. 23. The rail jam-style event is for young freestyle skiers and snowboarders, ages 15 and under, and emphasizes fun and friendly competition for all skill levels.
Gunstock’s Grom Jam events are targeted to youths who are interested in learning terrain park tricks to get some low-pressure experience in freestyle park competition.
Snowsports Director Iwan Fuchs put it perfectly: “Kids can show off their skills in a friendly setting.”
Check-in and day-of registration will happen between 9 and 10 a.m. in the Main Lodge. Contestants will have the chance to take warmup laps in the park and practice on the features after registering. The competition begins at 10:30 a.m.
Registration costs $10, and contestants must have a lift ticket for the day or a Gunstock season pass.
Judges will deliberate immediately after the event, followed by awards with the park crew.
Gunstock also offers sleigh rides during school vacation weeks. Register online (https://estore.gunstock.com/outdoor-center) for a horse-drawn sleigh ride though the snow-covered trails at Gunstock. Sleigh rides run Tuesday-Saturday through March 2 and cost $20 for a half-hour.
