GILFORD — On Nov. 2, drop off used equipment to be sold at Gunstock Ski Club's Annual Ski, Snowboard, and Winter Gear sale at Gunstock Mountain Lodge. Shop on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-3 pm. for deals on brand new skis, snowboards, poles, hats, jackets, helmets and mittens from local shops, as well as gently-used winter gear, including skates and hockey sticks. Proceeds benefit the Gunstock Ski Club, a non-profit alpine racing program for local area kids ages eight to 18.
For more information, visit www.GunstockSkiClub.com, or find the club on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
