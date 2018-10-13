GILFORD — Gunstock Ski Club is offering a free trial day of training for athletes interested in joining the club.
Gunstock Ski Club is an alpine ski racing program for athletes ages six to 20. The club trains from late November through mid-March. Training is available weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., during Christmas and February vacation weeks, and on weeknights for athletes 12 years or older.
A Gunstock Mountain pass is not included with the trail day. To sign up, email info@gunstockskiclub.com. Visit www.gunstockskiclub.com for additional information.
