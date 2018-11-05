GILFORD — A four-week learn to ski and snowboard program will be held at Gunstock Ski Area starting Jan. 8. The program is sponsored by the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department for Gilford children in grades first through eight.
The program runs from 4:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 8-29, 2019. Rental equipment will be available for those who need it.
The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 9. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Director Herb Greene at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.