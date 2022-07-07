GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort announced the date for July’s Belknap County Days – Sunday, July 10. Gunstock holds these events once a month during both summer and winter seasons as a way of giving back to Belknap County residents.
Additional Belknap County Days will be held at Gunstock this summer on the following Sundays: Aug.14, and Sept. 18.
On Belknap County Days, residents of Belknap County are invited to come to Gunstock and show proof of residency such as a driver’s license or tax bill, and then enjoy either a scenic lift ride of Mountain Coaster Ride free of charge.
Gunstock Adventure Park is open five days a week, Thursday-Monday until Sept. 5, when the resort will be open weekends.
Guests looking for refreshment this summer will be able to enjoy “brews and views” at The Patio, Gunstock’s scenic outdoor restaurant. The full-service outdoor seating restaurant will feature a full bar and delicious appetizers and meals to enjoy pondside with a view of the Belknap Ridge and Gunstock’s alpine trails dressed in green. The Snack Shack is open with grab-and-go options for folks on the move.
