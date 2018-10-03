CENTER SANDWICH — Advice To The Players will host Hiroya Tsukamoto at the Arts Center at 12 Main St. on Friday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Admission is choose-your-own ticket price and light refreshments will be available by donation.
Hiroya Tsukamoto is a guitarist and composer who fuses folk, jazz, and world music. Born and raised in Japan, in 2000 he received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston and came to the United States.
Tsukamoto currently headlines concerts throughout the U.S. as well as internationally including Blue Note in NYC and Japanese National Television.
Admission is choose-your-own-ticket-price and light refreshments will be available by donation. For more information, visit www.advicetotheplayers.org. For more information about the artist, visit www.hiroyatsukamoto.com.
