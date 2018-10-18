ASHLAND — Join the Squam Lakes Association for a hike through Whitten Woods. On Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., learn about Whitten Woods from AmeriCorps member Michael Hoffman.
During the guided hike to a lookout over the Squam Range, Hoffman will discuss the history and previous land use of the area, and the diverse plant life along the trail.
Hoffman is an outdoorsman, environmentalist, and conservationist. With a recently acquired bachelor of science degree in environmental science, he served as an AmeriCorps member for Squam Lakes Association throughout the summer.
All ages are welcome, however, younger children must be accompanied by parents. Eastern Adaptive Sports will provide adaptive accommodations for this hike. For individuals in need of adaptive access, indicate on registration and contact Geoff Krill at geoff@easternadaptivesports.org. Registration is required, and space is limited to 12 people.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
