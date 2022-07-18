ALEXANDRIA — Join Rob Moore, retiring chair of the Newfound Lake Region Association Board, for a morning in Welton Falls State Park on Friday, July 22 at 9 a.m. Enjoy a hike to this geologic gem hidden in the hills of a sub-watershed stream of the Fowler River. Participants should be prepared to cross a shallow river stepping from stone to stone or to have wet feet. This moderate hike is approximately 3.5 miles. Dogs are not allowed. Registration is required and space is limited. Register online at NewfoundLake.org/events or call 603-744-8689. Participants will get directions to the meeting point in their email confirmation after they register.
Learn more about conservation in the Newfound Watershed and why land conservation is important at NewfoundLake.org/NLCP.
You can learn more about NLRA’s initiatives at NewfoundLake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.