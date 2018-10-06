GILFORD — Tomten Farm and Sanctuary and Greens & Beans Farm are partnering to keeping Grover the piglet in the petting zoo at the Beans & Greens farm stand.
The collaboration between Jenifer Vickery of Tomten Farm and Sanctuary, and the Howe Family of Greens & Beans Farm, offers an opportunity for the organizations to promote the preservation of local agriculture and open land in New Hampshire.
Grover is a domestic meat piglet living with other barnyard animals at Beans & Greens. The farms hope his story and his rescue could spark discussion throughout the state.
“It does not have to be 'us against them'," said Tomten founder Jenifer Vickery when asked why she would consider teaming up with the Beans & Greens team. “Everyone is on their own journey. Compassion, courage and kindness should be the direction we all take in the future. The time to act is now and in the case of Grover, that action will not only save his life but could make an impact that goes beyond one animal, two businesses and a few people blazing a trail. We have no doubt that Grover is an ambassador for meat pigs everywhere and are hopeful that his pardon will stimulate thought and conversation among many."
Tomten Farm and Sanctuary is a non-profit in Haverhill, home to more than 50 animals. To learn more, visit www.tomtenfarmandsanctuary.org. The sanctuary is open by appointment, and for regularly scheduled tours. The final tour of the season is Oct. 21.
Beans & Greens, 245 Intervale Road, will host its annual Harvest Festival over Columbus Day Weekend, including a visit from Tomten Farm on Saturday. The farm stand is open through Halloween. For more details, visit www.beansandgreensfarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.