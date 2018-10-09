MOULTONBOROUGH — Save the date for the first “Grief Out Loud! Coffee House” which will take place in Moultonborough on Friday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. No experience is necessary.
Attendees will share a variety of activities, such as reading a loved one’s favorite children’s book or poem, playing a song, and telling a loved one’s favorite joke or a story. Or simply come to listen, support and be
inspired by neighbors connected through their shared loss of a loved one.
For more details, locations, to register, or to learn more about other forms of bereavement support offered by Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, call Bereavement Care Coordinator Dan Kusch at 603-524-8444 or email dkusch@centralvna.org.
