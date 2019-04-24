LACONIA — In the later decades of life, people experience the loss of loved ones and neighbors. Yet, they don’t have to go through it alone. To borrow the title of a book by long-time friends Ram Dass and Mirabai Bush, people are 'Walking Each Other Home.' People experience the joys, sorrows and stories of each other's lives, helping each other through grief, love and hope.
Join Taylor Community Monday, May 1 at 2 p.m. in the Woodside Building as Dan Kusch discusses this topic. Kusch is the spiritual and bereavement care coordinator at Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice, facilitating bereavement support groups at Taylor Community and through the region. This free event is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
