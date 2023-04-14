GILFORD — Laconia High School alum Mickey Donovan, now a coach for the 2022 football champions the Toronto Argonauts, will bring the coveted Grey Cup trophy from Canada to the Lakes Region Monday, April 17, for the public to see up close.

The Grey Cup is the championship trophy awarded annually to the winning team of the Canadian Football League, and has been awarded since 1909, making it one of the oldest trophies in North American professional sports.

