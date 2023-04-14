GILFORD — Laconia High School alum Mickey Donovan, now a coach for the 2022 football champions the Toronto Argonauts, will bring the coveted Grey Cup trophy from Canada to the Lakes Region Monday, April 17, for the public to see up close.
The Grey Cup is the championship trophy awarded annually to the winning team of the Canadian Football League, and has been awarded since 1909, making it one of the oldest trophies in North American professional sports.
This highly coveted trophy is considered one of the most prestigious championships in Canadian sports. The trophy is made of sterling silver and is over 100 years old.
“I'm so excited to be able to bring the Grey Cup back to my family, friends and my past teammates and coaches. I want to share this opportunity with everyone who has helped me and believed in me throughout my career,” said Donovan. “This is my way to say 'thank you' to them all."
The Grey Cup trophy will be on hand Monday at Patrick's & Pub Eatery, where Donovan’s sister Meghan works, 5-6:30 p.m. Patrick’s hosted a local football fundraiser in November during the Grey Cup Championship game when the Toronto Argonauts won.
“When I hoisted the cup after we won, the first thing I thought about was everyone who was ever a part of my journey,” said Donovan.
