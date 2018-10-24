GILFORD — Kevin Bragg of Canterbury will present 'Green Thumbs in the White House' to the Opechee Garden Club on Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church on Potter Hill Road. Guests are welcome.
'Green Thumbs in the White House' will, through images, accounts, and diaries, inform the group about the presidents, their wives, architects, gardeners and children who have left their mark on the White House grounds. From muddy tidal flats and tobacco fields, to grand allies, greenhouses, putting greens, and victory gardens, this illustrated presentation will show glimpses of the 'President's Park' as it has changed from 1790 to the present. In addition to the history, Christmas decorating at the White House will also be shared.
Bragg is the owner of Canterbury Plantation, and enjoys combining his passions for plants and history, and exploring the relationships between them.
