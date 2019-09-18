LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center is the first expanded services CAC in the state, built to improve access and support for child abuse victims and their families. On Sept. 3, Senator Hassan toured the newly remodeled Child Advocacy Center and met with staff to discuss the project and the ongoing needs of child abuse victims in New Hampshire.
“The Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center and the Granite State Children’s Alliance are vital to the healing and health of our youngest citizens, all of whom have the fundamental right to be cared for and protected,” Sen. Hassan said. “Child advocacy centers offer a safe place for children who may have been the victims of crimes, and it was great to see how upgrades to the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center are improving the experience of the children who rely on these centers for support.”
The GLCAC houses the existing forensic interviewing services and child abuse prevention programs, as well as a medical examination room, counseling rooms and training center for the Pediatric Sexual Assault Nurse Examination program, coordinated by the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
For the 200 children and families who visit the Greater Lakes CAC each year, all healing services will be under one welcoming and confidential roof. With support from specialized medical and mental health partners, seeing children onsite at the Greater Lakes CAC will reduce the number of visits to outpatient clinics or hospitals for non-acute, specialized medical evaluations or navigating the mental health system for assessment and treatment for trauma.
This project is supported by grants from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority through the Community Development Block Grant and Tax Credit Program, Ronald McDonald Charities, the New Hampshire Department of Justice, and other charitable foundations and philanthropic donors.
For more information about the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center, contact Joy Barrett, chief executive officer, jbarrett@cac-nh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.