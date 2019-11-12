LACONIA — More than 400 residents joined together at the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer three-mile walk on Oct. 6. The noncompetitive event honored breast cancer survivors, educated people about how to reduce breast cancer risk and detection, and raised funds to end breast cancer. Money raised from the event provide free resources and support to the one in two women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, research in finding, preventing, treating and curing breast cancer, and provide access to mammograms.
Walkers at Opechee Park enjoyed stations and tents, a silent auction, face painting, refreshments and survivor recognition. The Plymouth State Dance team performed, and children enjoyed a craft station hosted by Home Depot Tilton and an obstacle course hosted by Downtown Gym. Nazzy from 105.5 JYY served as event host and disc jockey.
The top fundraising team was The 'Di'-Namics, raising $10,736. Second highest team was Moultonborough Women’s Club at $7,963, and the third highest fundraising team was Di's Angels, raising $3,726. More than 35 teams from area businesses, clubs, and organizations, and 30 individual walkers participated.
The highest individual fundraiser was Diane Skilling of team The 'Di'-Namics, raising $2,846, and reaching pacesetter status for raising more than $2,500. Walkers raising $1,000 or more are members of the Grand Club, including Teri Higgins, The 'Di'-Namics with $1,862 raised; Donna Robillard, Moultonborough Woman’s Club, $1,823 raised; Teresa Forbes, Bayside Believes, $1,710 raised; Mary Dominguez, Moultonborough Woman’s Club, $1,421 raised; Linda Murray, The 'Di'-Namics, $1,280 raised; Veronica Steinsky, The 'Di'-Namics, $1,240 raised; Cheryl Lingard, The 'Di'-Namics, $1,200 raised; Deb Wiacek, Moultonborough Woman’s Club, $1,165 raised; Cheryl Durand, Belmont Middle School, $1,145 raised, Tara Dickey, Di's Angels, $1,121 raised; Anna Gagnon, Di's Angels, $1,104 raised; Saragene Davis, We Are Survivors!, $1,063 raised; and JoAnn Cavallaro, Di's Angels, $1,050 raised.
Avon was the national presenting sponsor of the walk. Locally, the 2019 Greater Lakes walk was made possible by support from Meredith Village Savings Bank, ReMax Bayside, Belknap Subaru, Irwin Automotive Group, Cupples Car Company, Ippolito’s Furniture, and statewide media sponsors The Union Leader, WMUR and 105.5/107.3 JYY.
For more information about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk of the Greater Lakes, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/GreaterLakesNH, or contact Kathy Metz at Kathy.Metz@cancer.org or 512-490-8787. For more information about the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org or call 800-227-2345.
