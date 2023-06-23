WOLFEBORO — Great Waters volunteers are a very active, much appreciated, hard working group of people. Volunteers play a vital role in seeing that each performance runs smoothly. This summer, performances will be held at both Anderson Hall on the Brewster Academy campus in Wolfeboro as well as on the grounds of the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.
Opening the 2023 season on Saturday, July 8, in Wolfeboro, will be Linda Eder. Her diverse repertoire will include selections from Broadway, country, pop and jazz.
Being a volunteer is a great way to meet new friends, learn new skills, listen to music and have fun. There are a variety of positions available including ushering, in the on-site box office, directing guests to parking areas, helping set up prior to a performance, and being a good will ambassador for the organization. Volunteers also serve on committees throughout year such as marketing and development.
Board member Peg Mongiello is chair of the volunteer committee. Her skills as a teacher and former school administrator help her revise the volunteer handbook, coordinate a yearly training and orientation program, and set up a master schedule.
Sally Gilbert and Pam Hopkins have been volunteers with Great Waters for several years.
“I get a chance to see first class performances, in an amazing setting, and reconnect with folks who share my excitement for musical entertainment,” said Gilbert.
“I love greeting all the happy faces who are anticipating a wonderful evening of music. The venue hums with positive energy and gets me in a great mood for the concert,” said Hopkins.
To join these people and become a Great Waters volunteer, application forms are available at greatwaters.org. For more information, call 603-569-7710.
