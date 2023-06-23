WOLFEBORO — Great Waters volunteers are a very active, much appreciated, hard working group of people. Volunteers play a vital role in seeing that each performance runs smoothly. This summer, performances will be held at both Anderson Hall on the Brewster Academy campus in Wolfeboro as well as on the grounds of the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.

Opening the 2023 season on Saturday, July 8, in Wolfeboro, will be Linda Eder. Her diverse repertoire will include selections from Broadway, country, pop and jazz.

