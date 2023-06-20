Great Waters Tent

The Concerts in the Clouds series, held in an acoustic tent on the grounds of the beautiful Castle in the Clouds, 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough, begins on Saturday, July 15, with "The Sweet Caroline Tour," starring Jay White as he pays homage to Neil Diamond by performing the hits you all know and love. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Great Waters’ Concerts in Town and Concerts in the Clouds will present a summer of magical, musical presentations beginning July 8, with a performance by Linda Eder at Anderson Hall on the campus of Brewster Academy, 80 Academy Drive. Her repertoire will span music from broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. 

