WOLFEBORO — Great Waters’ Concerts in Town and Concerts in the Clouds will present a summer of magical, musical presentations beginning July 8, with a performance by Linda Eder at Anderson Hall on the campus of Brewster Academy, 80 Academy Drive. Her repertoire will span music from broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz.
The Concerts in the Clouds series, held in an acoustic tent on the grounds of the beautiful Castle in the Clouds, 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough, begins on Saturday, July 15, with "The Sweet Caroline Tour," starring Jay White as he pays homage to Neil Diamond by performing the hits you all know and love.
Four other performances will follow. On July 22, relive the signature sounds of the '70s with "The Magic of ABBA" performed by ABBAcadabra, and on Friday, July 28, fan favorite Neil Berg is back by popular demand with stories and music of "Fifty Years of Rock and Roll."
The Castle series will continue during August with "The Midtown Men" featuring stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys on Saturday, Aug. 5, and on Aug. 19, "Classic Albums Live" performs CCR’s Chronicle Vol. 1 note for note, cut for cut — a greatest hit album by American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival.
In addition to the Castle in the Clouds series, this year’s Gala will be held in the Great Waters tent on Aug. 16, and will include a performance by Broadway’s Jessica Vosk. Vosk is perhaps best known for her role as Elspeth in "Wicked."
The Great Waters season will end where it began at Anderson Hall with a performance by the exhilarating and uniquely talented cross-over ensemble "The Empire Trio" on Thursday, Aug. 24.
All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are selling fast and may be purchased online at greatwaters.org. Great Waters is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide outstanding musical entertainment to those living in and visiting the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. For more information, contact the office at 603-569-7710.
