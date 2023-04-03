WOLFEBORO — Great Waters will be hosting its Summer Performance Season which consists of both its Concerts in Town series held on the campus of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro and its Concerts in the Clouds series held at the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.

The season will open on July 8, at Brewster’s Anderson Hall with a performance by the magnificent Linda Eder. Her repertoire spans broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. She has performed for sold-out crowds in venues throughout the country including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and Radio City Music Hall.

