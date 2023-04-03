WOLFEBORO — Great Waters will be hosting its Summer Performance Season which consists of both its Concerts in Town series held on the campus of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro and its Concerts in the Clouds series held at the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.
The season will open on July 8, at Brewster’s Anderson Hall with a performance by the magnificent Linda Eder. Her repertoire spans broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. She has performed for sold-out crowds in venues throughout the country including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and Radio City Music Hall.
The Concerts in the Clouds series begins on Saturday, July 15, with the Sweet Caroline Tour starring Jay White as he pays homage to Neil Diamond by performing the hits you all know and love. Four other performances will follow. On July 22, relive the signature sounds of the 70s with The Magic of ABBA performed by ABBAcadabra, and on Friday, July 28, fan favorite Neil Berg is back by popular demand with stories and music of "Fifty Years of Rock and Roll."
The Castle series will continue during August with The Midtown Men featuring stars from the original broadway cast of "Jersey Boys" on Saturday, Aug. 5, and on Aug. 19, Classic Albums Live performs CCR’s "Chronicle Note for Note, Cut for Cut" on — a greatest hit album by American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival.
The Great Waters season will end where it began at Anderson Hall with a performance by the exhilarating and uniquely talented cross-over ensemble The Empire Trio on Thursday, Aug. 24.
All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale and may be purchased online at greatwaters.org. Great Waters is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide outstanding musical entertainment to those living in and visiting the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. For more information contact the office at 603-569-7710.
