MEREDITH — Tickets for the 40th Annual Great Meredith Rotary Club Ice Fishing Derby are now available to purchase at select bait and tackle shops in New Hampshire.
“While tickets have been available to purchase online since early November, local vendors now each have a stockpile of tickets ready to sell,” according to David Reid, derby chair for the upcoming event.
“Each ticket will include a $10 dining coupon from the TBones/Cactus Jack restaurant group,” Reid stated. Drawings are open to all, not just those fishing. “There are two $5,000 cash drawings during Derby weekend,” according to Reid, “and there are $100 cash drawings every 15 minutes beginning at noon on Saturday, Feb. 9.” Stubs from every ticket sold are included in all the cash drawings.
Additionally, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, members of New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will host the Let’s Go Fishing clinic for kids under 16 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Participants do not need a ticket or a fishing license, and each clinic is free. Children under six must have a parent or guardian with them.
