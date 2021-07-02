LACONIA — The Samuel P. Pardoe Foundation has awarded $600,000 in multi-year grants as it prepares to wind down its grant-making program in the Lakes Region. Fifteen valedictory grantees were selected to receive an annual grant from the Foundation for each of the next four years in recognition of their vital roles in the community.
“The valedictory grantees share the Pardoe Foundation’s long-standing commitment to meeting the needs of Lakes Region residents and protecting the region’s environment” said Charles H. Pardoe, President of the Foundation.
The Foundation expects to announce additional wind-down activities, including support for certain capital projects and partial funding for programming at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, in 2022. A master plan for Prescott Farm was recently approved by the City of Laconia
During the next four to five years, the Foundation board will plan for the eventual sunset of the Pardoe Foundation. The Foundation’s grant application portal is now closed.
Over the past 25 years, the Foundation has donated $11 million in grants for education, human services, and land and resource management to Lakes Region organizations.
Valedictory grants have been awarded to:
Audubon Society of New Hampshire
Belknap County Conservation District
Granite United Way
Lake Winnipesaukee Association
Lakes Region Community Services
Lakes Region Conservation Trust
Lakes Region Mental Health Center
Lakes Region Planning Commission
New Beginnings
New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits
New Hampshire Catholic Charities
New Hampshire Preservation Alliance
Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests
Thompson-Ames Historical Society
Waypoint
