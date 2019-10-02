CONCORD — New Hampshire Humanities offers grants program dedicated to making the humanities accessible to all. The humanities are ideas and knowledge about human history and culture that help people understand life today. Nonprofit applicants work with a trained expert to plan programs, from lectures to book or film discussions to walking tours to community conversations. “Topics are up to the applicant,” said Susan Hatem, director of programs and grant making. “As we see it, there’s a humanities perspective on just about everything.”
New Hampshire Humanities invites nonprofit organizations serving people in New Hampshire to submit proposals for humanities-based community projects. Mini grants are for requests up to $1,000, and major grants are for more involved projects ranging up to $10,000. With six mini grant rounds and four major grant rounds, funds are available throughout the year. NHH especially encourages nonprofits in northern New Hampshire, the Lakes Region, Manchester, and Nashua to apply. Visit www.nhhumanities.org for descriptions of recently-funded projects, 2019-2020 deadlines, guidelines, and templates.
Nonprofits looking for topic ideas could consider building a project around one of the Humanities to Go programs; exploring voting rights and representation in the 2020 elections, in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote; a project in the realm of the environmental humanities; or picking a topic explored in the Ideas on Tap programs.
For information about grant opportunities or to host an information session, contact Susan Hatem at 603-224-4071, ext. 114, or shatem@nhhumanities.org.
