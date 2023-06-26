Home 2

The Granite VNA Hospice Home & Garden Tour returns to the Lakes Region Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tour will feature four spectacular Lakes Region homes with lovingly curated gardens. All proceeds from ticket sales will directly support Granite VNA hospice services. Shown in photo: Home 2, located in Tuftonboro, was built in 1904. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — After a three-year hiatus, the Granite VNA Hospice Home & Garden Tour returns to the Lakes Region Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tour features four spectacular Lakes Region homes, and all proceeds from ticket sales will directly support Granite VNA hospice services.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the Hospice Home & Garden Tour to the community,” said Barbara Lobdell, tour committee co-chair. “We are very grateful to the folks who have kindly offered their homes and properties for the tour — it is a big commitment and a tribute to their willingness to support Granite VNA Hospice services. Some have been touched by hospice in their own lives and others recognize the importance of a service that promotes and nurtures our commitment to each other in our most vulnerable time of life.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.