The Granite VNA Hospice Home & Garden Tour returns to the Lakes Region Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tour will feature four spectacular Lakes Region homes with lovingly curated gardens. All proceeds from ticket sales will directly support Granite VNA hospice services. Shown in photo: Home 2, located in Tuftonboro, was built in 1904. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — After a three-year hiatus, the Granite VNA Hospice Home & Garden Tour returns to the Lakes Region Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tour features four spectacular Lakes Region homes, and all proceeds from ticket sales will directly support Granite VNA hospice services.
“We are thrilled to once again bring the Hospice Home & Garden Tour to the community,” said Barbara Lobdell, tour committee co-chair. “We are very grateful to the folks who have kindly offered their homes and properties for the tour — it is a big commitment and a tribute to their willingness to support Granite VNA Hospice services. Some have been touched by hospice in their own lives and others recognize the importance of a service that promotes and nurtures our commitment to each other in our most vulnerable time of life.”
In 2022, Granite VNA made 36,959 visits to 947 patients on hospice in their homes, assisted living communities, retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities and at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.
The Hospice Home & Garden Tour features four homes — three in Wolfeboro and one in Tuftonboro — which tour participants may visit in any order:
Home 1 in Wolfeboro was built in the 1840s as a working farm, and has been lovingly and meticulously restored and updated by its present owners. The 5 bedroom home blends original details, including an upstairs telephone alcove, with new features, including an expansive east-facing deck.
Home 2 in Tuftonboro was built in 1904 and is nestled on 60 acres of beautiful open fields and serene woodlands. The home was designed by Boston architect J. Williams Beal for a wealthy Boston accountant. The recently restored, 6 bedroom Adirondack-style mountain retreat has spectacular views of Gunstock Mountain in the distance.
Home 3 in Wolfeboro is a newer home surrounded by lush gardens. The heart of the home is a grand living room framed by custom built-ins and an oversized granite fireplace. From this room visitors enjoy a breathtaking view including Moody Mountain Forest.
Home 4 in Wolfeboro takes advantage of its proximity to Lake Winnipesaukee with dazzling views of the lake from nearly every room. This lovely home features a sprawling kitchen and an inviting living room which leads to an expansive porch overlooking the lake. The porch features a charming fireplace making it the most popular gathering place year-round for the homeowners and their guests.
The 2023 Hospice Home & Garden Tour is dedicated to longtime hospice volunteer and former chair of the Hospice Home & Garden Tour Committee, Shirley Richardson of Wolfeboro, who was a devoted advocate for hospice care and worked tirelessly to raise funds that benefitted hospice services in the Lakes Region.
Tickets for the Hospice Home & Garden Tour must be purchased in advance online at granitevna.org/hometour or in-person (cash or check only) at Black's Paper Store and Gift Shop, 8 South Main St., Wolfeboro and Winni Paw Station, 35 South Main St., Wolfeboro. For additional information about the 2023 Hospice Home & Garden Tour, visit granitevna.org/hometour or call 603-230-5664.
