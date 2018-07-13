CONCORD — Molly Lunn Owen has been appointed Director of Development for Granite United Way. In her role as director of development, Lunn Owen will focus on developing campaign management relationships in both Merrimack County and the Central Region, with an emphasis on enhancing Granite United Way’s donor base and volunteer engagement across both regions. Lunn Owen will also lead the administration of the New Hampshire State Employees’ Charitable Campaign, a campaign that raises over $300,000 annually across New Hampshire.
Prior to joining Granite United Way, Lunn Owen held project management and leadership roles at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, an internationally recognized leader in health and healthcare improvement. Lunn Owen joins Granite United Way with a strong history of community organizing and civic engagement. “Molly brings a strong background in creating robust relationships within the community,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way. “Her ability to develop corporate partnerships and engage volunteers is an asset to our organization, and to our community.”
Lunn Owen holds a Bachelor of Arts from St. Lawrence University. She resides in Manchester.
For more information on Granite United Way, visit www.graniteuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.