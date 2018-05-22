LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center recently welcomed a group of Granite State Ambassadors to the Farm to experience its Magnificent Trees tour with Education Director Sarah Dunham, and a behind-the-scenes tour with Executive Director Jude Hamel.
“I really enjoyed learning about trees and how you calculate how old they are. It is truly amazing,” Granite State Ambassador Diane LaBelle said. “It is a beautiful area to visit for the day. Prescott Farm is truly a place to make some memories.”
The Granite State Ambassador program is celebrating its 20th year of dedication to meeting and exceeding the informational needs of guests and residents of the State of New Hampshire through in-depth training and active participation of certified Ambassadors.
Every year, the Ambassadors assist more than 100,000 guests to the state each year at more than 20 visitor information centers and at 20 special events.
“I have been on many different tours in the state and these types of places make me appreciate our wonderful state,” said Ron LaBelle, one of the Granite State Ambassadors who visited Prescott Farm. “The barn restoration was great to see. It’s good to see the preservation of our local history.”
For more information about the Granite State Ambassadors, visit www.nhgsa.com. For more information about Prescott farm Environmental Education Center, visit www.prescottfarm.org.
