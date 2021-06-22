LACONIA — The Lakes Region Chamber is has announced the Grand Opening celebration of The Craft Beer Xchange Home of Witches Brew Pub, 59 Doe Ave (just off Tower St.) at Weirs Beach on June 26. Doors open at noon with a ribbon cutting celebration at 3 p.m.
The Craft Beer Xchange Home of Witches Brew Pub sits atop Weirs Beach in the recently renovated historic Lawrence Manor and offers panoramic views of Lake Winnipesaukee. Open year round, the pub features indoor and outdoor seating, 36 rotating craft beers on tap, full liquor, wine, and pub menu with the best pizza in the region. Recent renovations include an expanded 100+ person Bier Garden and parking for 50 cars.
Stop by Saturday, June 26 and relax on the deck, grab some brew and take in the views of the Weirs. The Hawk’s 104.9 fm Zack Derby will be broadcasting live from the Witches Brew Pub from 2-4 p.m. There will be special concert ticket announcements and giveaways. Brewfest activities and tents featuring Woodstock Inn and Brewery, Moat Mountain Brewing Co. and Stormalong Cidery will be on site from 1-5 p.m. Brewery gift-swag, t-shirts, hats and gift certificates to be raffled hourly. And, the Bier Garden is dog friendly.
“Despite the delayed opening due to covid, the Chamber is thrilled to celebrate this great new business and the growth of the Weirs Beach economy,” expresses Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber. “We invite the public to join us at this event and celebrate with business owners, Keith & Monique O’Leary!” Check out the buzz on Facebook at craftbeerxchange and check-in on Untapped - 59 Doe Ave, Weirs Beach.
