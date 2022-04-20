MEREDITH — 603 Paws will have a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, April 22. This milestone is a significant move for 603 Paws on its mission to bring a unique experience to the Lakes Region through the joy and happiness of pets and pet owners. Store hours are from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and there will have light snacks and refreshments throughout the day, plus giveaways. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon.
“I am so excited to welcome you to the 603 Paws retail location at Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith, New Hampshire. I knew this was the perfect location to have 603 Paws Pet Boutique nestled in with these other wonderful businesses,” said Heather Janaitis, owner of 603 Paws. “Just think, where else can you shop for your dog or cat, or look for a unique gift and arrive by boat or by car?”
603 Paws has also partnered up with three unique businesses in the Lakes Region for their Grand Opening Celebration, including: Happy Belly Bites; Granite Girl; and Mello Moose Coffee House.
“It has indeed been a pleasure to not only help my best friend but also exciting from a business perspective to help Heather take her passion and love for animals to the next level,” said Michelle Frahm, owner of Seashells Digital Media.
To learn more about the 603 Paws Grand Opening on April 22, visit: 603Paws.com.
About 603 Paws: Specializing in dog & cat toys, treats, apparel, and accessories. They offer custom-created T-Shirts for humans, gift items, and more. They also carry popular items such as Lupine Leashes, Teddy the Dog, Dog is Good, GoDog Toys, Kong, and NH Made products.
Come on by and bring your pets to meet Ozzy & Olivia, the official greeters. They will be at the store every Tuesday-Saturday.
