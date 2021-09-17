GILFORD — Gilford Police Department appreciation, awareness and participation night is set for Thursday, Sept. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Gilford High School Auditorium. Several Gilford residents have undertaken efforts to show their support for Gilford Police Department by designing and selling “Thank a Gilford Police Officer” signs. Proceeds are being given to the GPD Relief Association, which, in turn, are then used to support residents in many manners. Several local businesses donated money to have the signs printed.
Wanting to show their support for GPD and for others to do the same, the residents have undertaken an effort to put together an evening with GPD personnel who will discuss many aspects of law enforcement, explain the agency Divisions and how each operates in order to carry out the Department’s mission and vision, and to have an open dialogue with those in attendance in order to field questions and provide factual responses to how police work in NH is conducted.
This event is open to the public, free of charge, and will be live-streamed by the DP Production Group under their "Regional Events" section (dppgnetwork.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.