CONCORD — With a proclamation by Governor Chris Sununu that honors and recognizes the work of Rotarians in New Hampshire, the Rotary clubs of Rotary District 7870 kicked off a week-long celebration on Oct. 22. Rotary District 7870 includes cities and towns in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Planned celebrations include the hanging of Rotary banners on streets and holding celebratory meetings.
The event is intended to highlight the contributions of Rotarians in their communities in both the Granite State and the Green Mountain State.
Rotary District Governor Venu Rao said, “Hundreds of Rotarians in both states have had lasting impact in their respective communities in 2017-2018, contributing over $2 million into the towns and cities in which they serve. It has been my pleasure to serve with such dedicated men and women in the 58 communities in which Rotary Clubs in New Hampshire and Vermont are active and flourishing.”
Several Rotary clubs in both states are involved in initiatives on an international level, helping to fund and build sustainable solutions to provide potable water stations in remote areas of India and South America.
New Hampshire Rotary Clubs in the Lakes Region include those in Laconia, Alton Centennial, Belmont, Gilford, Lakes Region in Laconia, Meredith, and Tilton-Northfield.
Rotary District 7870 was established in 1955.
For more information, visit www.rotary7870.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.