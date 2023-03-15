Governor Chris Sununu (center) presented a proclamation to NHMPA President Andrew Chisholm (holding proclamation) and other maple producers at the gubernatorial tapping at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth. (Courtesy photo)
Gov. Chris Sununu gets help from a student from Madison Elementary School to pound in a nail to hold a sap bucket on the century-old tree that he tapped at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
TAMWORTH — Governor Christopher Sununu formally kicked off New Hampshire Maple Month on March 13, with the annual ceremonial tree tapping. This year’s tapping took place at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm. Governor Sununu was joined by NH Agriculture commissioner Shawn Jasper and other legislators, maple producers, students, and members of the media.
“Maple is not only a part of our economy, but families across the state can do it together,” said Sununu.
Sununu also presented a proclamation to Andrew Chisholm, president of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, proclaiming “March 2023 as Maple Month in the state of New Hampshire, and congratulating the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association” as they celebrate their 80th anniversary.
“On behalf of the producers of New Hampshire’s fine-quality maple syrup, it’s an honor to receive the proclamation from Governor Sununu validating the importance and significance of the maple syrup industry in New Hampshire,” said Chisholm.
Cara Sutherland, executive director of the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm, said the maple tree chosen for the Governor to tap was at least 100 years old, and Chisholm concurred, saying it is probably from the 1870s.
“We were thrilled to share this year’s first tap with the Governor, and we are honored that we were selected by the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association,” said Sutherland.
Founded in 1996 and open mid-spring through late fall, Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm celebrates over 200 years of agricultural tradition and interprets the world of the country doctor through the lives of Dr. Edwin “Doc” Crafts Remick (1903–1993) and his father, Dr. Edwin Remick (1866–1935).
The Granite State is celebrating New Hampshire Maple Month throughout March, and the next 2 weeks are the peak of the maple season. Producers will be offering tours, tastings, demonstrations, and more for visitors. Visit a local sugarhouse to enjoy one of nature’s sweetest bounties — maple syrup. To find a local sugarhouse, visit the NHMPA website.
