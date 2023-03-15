TAMWORTH — Governor Christopher Sununu formally kicked off New Hampshire Maple Month on March 13,  with the annual ceremonial tree tapping. This year’s tapping took place at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm. Governor Sununu was joined by NH Agriculture commissioner Shawn Jasper and other legislators, maple producers, students, and members of the media.

“Maple is not only a part of our economy, but families across the state can do it together,” said Sununu.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.