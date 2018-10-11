ASHLAND — The Pemi-Baker Valley Republican Committee will host their last spaghetti dinner this year on Friday, Oct. 19. The dinner will feature Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, District 1, and Governor Chris Sununu.
The dinner is open to the public, and will be held at the American Legion Hall, 37 Main St.
Executive Councilor Joseph D. Kenney of Wakefield was elected on March 11, 2014 to serve Executive Council District 1 in a special election held to replace the late Raymond S. Burton of Bath.
Governor Christopher T. Sununu is the 82nd Governor of the State of New Hampshire. He is currently serving his first term, and has the distinction of being the youngest Governor in the country.
The meal will include spaghetti and meatballs, Italian sausage, garlic bread, salad, beverages, and desserts. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults, $5 for children ages five to 12 years, and children under the age of four are free. Specially-priced family tickets are $25. Non-perishable items or cash donations for the Plymouth Food Pantry are encouraged. For more information, call Cindy at 603-536-3880 or email deerladydwh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.