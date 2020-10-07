PLYMOUTH — The eighth year of GOT LUNCH! Plymouth was quite an unusual one. The Steering Committee was glad to be able to conduct their 2020 summer program. The pandemic changed many aspects of program delivery, but the committee successfully provided healthy and nutritious food to the families of Plymouth.
Because of the pandemic, they were unable to use their usual location, Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church. Fortunately, Plymouth State University came to their aid and provided an area in Prospect Dining Hall.
Volunteers undertook the task of moving all the food from Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church to PSU. In addition, each week they packed bags and delivered them to each family’s car.
Hannaford Supermarket is a partner of the program, as is Longview Farm Stand, which accepts GOT LUNCH! Plymouth vouchers for fresh vegetables. The program costs about $120 per child for the summer, and would not be possible without the monetary support of contributors from the community.
