LACONIA — Got Lunch! Laconia is in need of volunteer delivery drivers. Deliveries are made every Monday for 11 weeks and take approximately 1 1/2 hours for each two-person team.
A Safety & Informational meeting for new volunteers will be held on Friday, June 8, at 5 p.m. in the basement of the Congregational Church. Those interested in participating should attend this meeting. With enough participants, most delivery volunteers would only be scheduled every other week.
Those volunteering should bring copies of their driver's licenses and automobile insurance cards to the meeting. Copies of a liability waiver will be available at the meeting as well, or they can be downloaded from the gotlunchlaconia.com website, under the volunteer tab.
Got Lunch deliveries begin Monday 18 June and end Monday 27 August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.