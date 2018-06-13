LACONIA — Got Lunch! Laconia is ready to start its eighth year of delivering healthy food to families in Laconia and its looking for some help. Volunteers are needed to set up, pack and deliver the grocery bags each Monday morning. If you wish to help, please contact Volunteer Coordinator John Walker at 603-520-4383.
Approximately 60% of the school aged children in Laconia qualify for free and reduced lunch assistance during the school year and Got Lunch! Laconia does what they can so that no child in Laconia goes hungry during the summer school vacation.
Families can register on-line at www.gotlunchlaconia.org or at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veterans Square.
