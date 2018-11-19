LACONIA — GOT LUNCH! Laconia volunteers received a Group Service Award at the Spirit of New Hampshire volunteer awards ceremony.
Last summer, GOT LUNCH! Laconia had over 240 volunteers. Boy Scouts, children, teachers, parents, students and senior citizens all volunteer to work together for the program. This year, GOT LUNCH! Laconia fed 541 children for the 11 weeks of the summer.
The Advisory Board, made up of Dave Barth, Sandy Brallier, Stan Brallier, Paula Gile, and Linda Tunnicliffe, received an Outstanding Service Award for coordinating the community collaborative.
