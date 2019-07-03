LACONIA — GOT LUNCH! Laconia kicked off year nine of delivering healthy groceries to children’s homes on June 24. Mayor Ed Engler and City Manager Scott Myers came to encourage the 80 volunteers delivering groceries.
Laconia continues to have around 60% of the children in the community living with food insecurity. Last year, 240 volunteers purchased, transported, packed and delivered healthy groceries to doorsteps. The Lakes Region Agricultural Collaborative partners with the program by delivering farm fresh picked vegetables purchased at the lowest prices directly to the delivery site early Monday mornings. VISTA Foods offers discounted fruits and bread, stores food, and manages the dairy voucher program. The Laconia School District helps get the message out to the families at registration time.
Other attendees of the kick off were Bob Fitzpatrick from VISTA Foods, two members of the Muskrats baseball team, employees of Penny Pitou, and volunteers from Westcott Law.
The community is invited to come to the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veteran’s Square, at 8:15 a.m. any Monday morning through Aug. 26 to see 70 volunteers working together to bring nutritional food to children in Laconia.
