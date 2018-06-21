LACONIA — Irwin Marine has again donated prizes for Got Lunch! Laconia's annual raffle. All proceeds go directly to feeding children. This year there are three prizes: First prize is an Old Town Saranac Canoe, second prize is and Old Town Heron Kayak and third prize is a Riviera Paddleboard.
Tickets may be purchased at Irwin Marine, Vista Supermarket, All My Life Jewelers and Tavern 27. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25. The drawing will be held August 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia.
Got Lunch! Laconia has begun its eighth summer of delivering healthy groceries to children who may otherwise go hungry during the summer months. Registration is still open. Registration forms can be obtained on the website www.gotlunchlaconia.org or at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veteran’s Square. This is a community-wide effort. All are welcome to help any Monday morning at 8:15 a.m. at The Congregational Church of Laconia.
