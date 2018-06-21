This Old Town Saranac Canoe, donated by Irwin Marine, is the First Prize in the annual Got Lunch! Laconia raffle. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25 and may be purchased at Irwin Marine, Vista Supermarket, All My Life Jewelers and Tavern 27. The drawing will be held August 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia. (Courtesy photo)