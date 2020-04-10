LACONIA — The Laconia community is stepping up to help GOT LUNCH! Laconia feed children. The Morrissette Family, owners of Lakes Region Party & Gift, donated $5,000 to GOT LUNCH! Laconia this week. Several weeks ago Patrick’s Pub & Eatery did a fundraiser for both GOT LUNCH! Laconia and Gilford. Last week rainbow signs appeared on front lawns, sold by Gator Signs of Gilford for $25 each to support GOT LUNCH! Laconia and Gilford. Cereal Heroes from Pleasant Street School donated $2,000, and Hands Across the Table donated $750.
GOT LUNCH! Laconia has expanded their program to grocery deliveries due to a community need. “With so many adults in our community unemployed, food insecurity for the children rises dramatically – the need is great for the children and GLL will rally the community to help,” said Rev. Paula Gile, GLL advisory board.
As soon as schools closed, Superintendent Steve Tucker contacted GOT LUNCH! Laconia to assist in providing groceries to children on weekends. GOT LUNCH! Laconia volunteers mobilized and pack hundreds bags of groceries that are loaded onto school buses and delivered along with daily school breakfasts and lunches.
Grocery bags have foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Each bag costs $20, with total costs per week of $6,000. Dave Barth, GLL advisory board member and food procurement coordinator, is making connections and working with the New Hampshire Food Bank, VISTA Foods, Hannaford and direct suppliers. John Walker, volunteer coordinator, is making volunteers are using safe distancing practices and wearing masks and gloves. There are so many people who want to help, Walker has turned away volunteers to keep everyone safe.
Rev. Gile is writing grants and other advisory board members are spreading the word to secure the funding needed to sustain and continue the program. To make a gift, mail a check to GOT LUCNH! Laconia, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246, or visit www.gotlunchlaconia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.