LACONIA — GOT LUNCH! Laconia, a program that delivers groceries directly to homes every Monday morning during the summer, will begin deliveries June 24.
June 17 is the registration deadline to receive the first delivery on June 24. Families may begin participating at any time throughout the summer, but new registrations close one week before each delivery date. The program runs each Monday through Aug. 26.
All Laconia school-age children are eligible. The program is appropriate for families who qualify for free and reduced lunches at school, but that is not a requirement for participation. GOT LUNCH! Laconia does not want any child to go hungry this summer.
Registration forms are required for participation each year. Registration forms are available at each of the Laconia schools, the Congregational Church of Laconia office, 18 Veterans Square, and by visiting www.gotlunchlaconia.org. Forms should be returned to the school or the Congregational Church of Laconia.
Drivers for the program are needed each week. Driver training will be held on June 14 at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veterans Square, at 5 p.m. For more information, contact John Walker at 603-528-2152.
